LPLA: LPL Financial Holdings Inc
335.07 USD 1.61 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LPLA exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 334.82 and at a high of 339.75.
Follow LPL Financial Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
334.82 339.75
Year Range
222.75 403.57
- Previous Close
- 336.68
- Open
- 337.89
- Bid
- 335.07
- Ask
- 335.37
- Low
- 334.82
- High
- 339.75
- Volume
- 623
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- -7.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.75%
- Year Change
- 44.08%
