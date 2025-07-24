Moedas / LECO
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
236.87 USD 2.59 (1.11%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LECO para hoje mudou para 1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 235.64 e o mais alto foi 237.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
235.64 237.55
Faixa anual
161.11 249.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 234.28
- Open
- 236.26
- Bid
- 236.87
- Ask
- 237.17
- Low
- 235.64
- High
- 237.55
- Volume
- 22
- Mudança diária
- 1.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.90%
- Mudança anual
- 24.37%
