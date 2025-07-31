CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LECO
Volver a Acciones

LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

234.28 USD 0.30 (0.13%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LECO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 232.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 239.38.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LECO News

Rango diario
232.14 239.38
Rango anual
161.11 249.13
Cierres anteriores
233.98
Open
234.17
Bid
234.28
Ask
234.58
Low
232.14
High
239.38
Volumen
800
Cambio diario
0.13%
Cambio mensual
-3.57%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.52%
Cambio anual
23.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B