Divisas / LECO
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
234.28 USD 0.30 (0.13%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LECO de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 232.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 239.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
232.14 239.38
Rango anual
161.11 249.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 233.98
- Open
- 234.17
- Bid
- 234.28
- Ask
- 234.58
- Low
- 232.14
- High
- 239.38
- Volumen
- 800
- Cambio diario
- 0.13%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.52%
- Cambio anual
- 23.01%
