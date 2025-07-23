QuotesSections
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

232.66 USD 3.74 (1.58%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LECO exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 232.66 and at a high of 237.23.

Follow Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
232.66 237.23
Year Range
161.11 249.13
Previous Close
236.40
Open
237.23
Bid
232.66
Ask
232.96
Low
232.66
High
237.23
Volume
233
Daily Change
-1.58%
Month Change
-4.24%
6 Months Change
23.66%
Year Change
22.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%