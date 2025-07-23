Currencies / LECO
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
232.66 USD 3.74 (1.58%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LECO exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 232.66 and at a high of 237.23.
Follow Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LECO News
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th
- Lincoln Electric at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Roth/MKM initiates Lincoln Electric stock with Buy rating on automation demand
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, BWA, BAC, LECO and URI
- Top Stocks at 52-Week Highs: They Aren't What You Think
- Lincoln Electric stock hits 52-week high at $246.84
- Is Lincoln Electric (LECO) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Can Lincoln Electric (LECO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Lincoln Electric (LECO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Lincoln Electric Stock: Quality Worth Paying For But Not Overpaying (NASDAQ:LECO)
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Is Up 2.59% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Lincoln Electric Stock?
- Lincoln Electric: Long-Term Cash Compounder With Added Dividend Upsides (NASDAQ:LECO)
- Earnings call transcript: Lincoln Electric Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Lincoln Electrics earnings beat by $0.29, revenue topped estimates
- Lincoln Electric Beats Earnings Estimates, Shares Pops 9% To A 52-Week High Amid Strong Profit Growth
- Stocks To Watch: Lincoln Electric Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 82
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Lincoln Electric declares quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share
Daily Range
232.66 237.23
Year Range
161.11 249.13
- Previous Close
- 236.40
- Open
- 237.23
- Bid
- 232.66
- Ask
- 232.96
- Low
- 232.66
- High
- 237.23
- Volume
- 233
- Daily Change
- -1.58%
- Month Change
- -4.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.66%
- Year Change
- 22.16%
