QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LECO
Tornare a Azioni

LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

238.29 USD 1.47 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LECO ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 234.77 e ad un massimo di 241.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LECO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
234.77 241.03
Intervallo Annuale
161.11 249.13
Chiusura Precedente
239.76
Apertura
240.47
Bid
238.29
Ask
238.59
Minimo
234.77
Massimo
241.03
Volume
973
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
-1.92%
Variazione Semestrale
26.66%
Variazione Annuale
25.11%
20 settembre, sabato