LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
238.29 USD 1.47 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LECO ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 234.77 e ad un massimo di 241.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
234.77 241.03
Intervallo Annuale
161.11 249.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 239.76
- Apertura
- 240.47
- Bid
- 238.29
- Ask
- 238.59
- Minimo
- 234.77
- Massimo
- 241.03
- Volume
- 973
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.11%
20 settembre, sabato