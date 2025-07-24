货币 / LECO
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
233.98 USD 2.42 (1.02%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LECO汇率已更改-1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点232.51和高点237.24进行交易。
关注Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LECO新闻
日范围
232.51 237.24
年范围
161.11 249.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 236.40
- 开盘价
- 237.23
- 卖价
- 233.98
- 买价
- 234.28
- 最低价
- 232.51
- 最高价
- 237.24
- 交易量
- 536
- 日变化
- -1.02%
- 月变化
- -3.70%
- 6个月变化
- 24.36%
- 年变化
- 22.85%
