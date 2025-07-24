KurseKategorien
LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

239.76 USD 5.48 (2.34%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LECO hat sich für heute um 2.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 234.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 240.81 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
234.81 240.81
Jahresspanne
161.11 249.13
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
234.28
Eröffnung
236.26
Bid
239.76
Ask
240.06
Tief
234.81
Hoch
240.81
Volumen
644
Tagesänderung
2.34%
Monatsänderung
-1.32%
6-Monatsänderung
27.44%
Jahresänderung
25.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K