LECO: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
239.76 USD 5.48 (2.34%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LECO hat sich für heute um 2.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 234.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 240.81 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
234.81 240.81
Jahresspanne
161.11 249.13
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 234.28
- Eröffnung
- 236.26
- Bid
- 239.76
- Ask
- 240.06
- Tief
- 234.81
- Hoch
- 240.81
- Volumen
- 644
- Tagesänderung
- 2.34%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.32%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 27.44%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.88%
