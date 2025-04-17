Moedas / LAUR
LAUR: Laureate Education Inc
29.57 USD 0.15 (0.50%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LAUR para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.54 e o mais alto foi 29.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Laureate Education Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LAUR Notícias
- Ações da Laureate Education atingem máxima histórica de US$ 28,16
- Laureate Education stock hits all-time high at $28.16
- Laureate Education (LAUR) Is Up 1.35% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- Laureate Education stock reaches all-time high at 27.63 USD
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Laureate Education (LAUR) This Year?
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- Laureate Education stock hits all-time high at 26.72 USD
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) This Year?
- Laureate Education stock hits all-time high at 24.57 USD
- Laureate (LAUR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Laureate Education earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings Decline Year Over Year, Revenues Increase
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) This Year?
- CHTR Misses on Q2 Earnings, Reports Modest Y/Y Revenue Growth
- Frontdoor announces retirement of chief accounting officer, appoints successor
- Laureate Education stock hits all-time high at 24.43 USD
- Laureate Education stock hits all-time high at 23.63 USD
- NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)
- Financial Services Leader Among IBD Top Stock Picks: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Big Cap 20 And More
- Educator Stride Among Best Of The Best: Check Out Stocks On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Other Lists
- Encompass Health Among 9 Newcomers To IBD Top Stock Watchlists: See New Names On IBD 50, IPO Leaders And More
Faixa diária
29.54 29.66
Faixa anual
15.15 30.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.72
- Open
- 29.60
- Bid
- 29.57
- Ask
- 29.87
- Low
- 29.54
- High
- 29.66
- Volume
- 295
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 45.67%
- Mudança anual
- 78.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh