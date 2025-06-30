QuotazioniSezioni
LAUR
LAUR: Laureate Education Inc

29.89 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAUR ha avuto una variazione del 0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.70 e ad un massimo di 30.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Laureate Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.70 30.47
Intervallo Annuale
15.15 30.47
Chiusura Precedente
29.61
Apertura
29.79
Bid
29.89
Ask
30.19
Minimo
29.70
Massimo
30.47
Volume
3.724 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.95%
Variazione Mensile
9.49%
Variazione Semestrale
47.24%
Variazione Annuale
80.06%
20 settembre, sabato