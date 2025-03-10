Moedas / KOLD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
35.46 USD 0.47 (1.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KOLD para hoje mudou para 1.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.31 e o mais alto foi 35.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOLD Notícias
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- KOLD Can Be Leveraged During Short-Term Volatility (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- BOIL And KOLD: Trading Natural Gas With Leveraged ETF Products (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
Faixa diária
35.31 35.60
Faixa anual
16.20 84.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.99
- Open
- 35.43
- Bid
- 35.46
- Ask
- 35.76
- Low
- 35.31
- High
- 35.60
- Volume
- 128
- Mudança diária
- 1.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 73.40%
- Mudança anual
- -36.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh