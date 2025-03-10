CotizacionesSecciones
KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

34.99 USD 0.66 (1.92%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KOLD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
33.30 35.00
Rango anual
16.20 84.00
Cierres anteriores
34.33
Open
33.66
Bid
34.99
Ask
35.29
Low
33.30
High
35.00
Volumen
3.765 K
Cambio diario
1.92%
Cambio mensual
-4.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
71.10%
Cambio anual
-37.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B