KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
34.99 USD 0.66 (1.92%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KOLD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
33.30 35.00
Rango anual
16.20 84.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.33
- Open
- 33.66
- Bid
- 34.99
- Ask
- 35.29
- Low
- 33.30
- High
- 35.00
- Volumen
- 3.765 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.92%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 71.10%
- Cambio anual
- -37.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B