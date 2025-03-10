Currencies / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
34.58 USD 1.37 (3.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KOLD exchange rate has changed by -3.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.20 and at a high of 35.69.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KOLD News
Daily Range
34.20 35.69
Year Range
16.20 84.00
- Previous Close
- 35.95
- Open
- 35.48
- Bid
- 34.58
- Ask
- 34.88
- Low
- 34.20
- High
- 35.69
- Volume
- 3.899 K
- Daily Change
- -3.81%
- Month Change
- -5.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.10%
- Year Change
- -37.92%
