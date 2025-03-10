QuotesSections
Currencies / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

34.58 USD 1.37 (3.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KOLD exchange rate has changed by -3.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.20 and at a high of 35.69.

Follow ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.20 35.69
Year Range
16.20 84.00
Previous Close
35.95
Open
35.48
Bid
34.58
Ask
34.88
Low
34.20
High
35.69
Volume
3.899 K
Daily Change
-3.81%
Month Change
-5.26%
6 Months Change
69.10%
Year Change
-37.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%