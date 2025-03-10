CotationsSections
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

37.80 USD 0.59 (1.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de KOLD a changé de 1.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 37.25 et à un maximum de 38.32.

Suivez la dynamique ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
37.25 38.32
Range Annuel
16.20 84.00
Clôture Précédente
37.21
Ouverture
38.10
Bid
37.80
Ask
38.10
Plus Bas
37.25
Plus Haut
38.32
Volume
3.808 K
Changement quotidien
1.59%
Changement Mensuel
3.56%
Changement à 6 Mois
84.84%
Changement Annuel
-32.14%
