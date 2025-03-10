Valute / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
37.80 USD 0.59 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KOLD ha avuto una variazione del 1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.25 e ad un massimo di 38.32.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KOLD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.25 38.32
Intervallo Annuale
16.20 84.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.21
- Apertura
- 38.10
- Bid
- 37.80
- Ask
- 38.10
- Minimo
- 37.25
- Massimo
- 38.32
- Volume
- 3.808 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 84.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.14%
20 settembre, sabato