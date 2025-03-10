QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

37.80 USD 0.59 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KOLD ha avuto una variazione del 1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.25 e ad un massimo di 38.32.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.25 38.32
Intervallo Annuale
16.20 84.00
Chiusura Precedente
37.21
Apertura
38.10
Bid
37.80
Ask
38.10
Minimo
37.25
Massimo
38.32
Volume
3.808 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.59%
Variazione Mensile
3.56%
Variazione Semestrale
84.84%
Variazione Annuale
-32.14%
20 settembre, sabato