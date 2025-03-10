通貨 / KOLD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
37.21 USD 2.22 (6.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KOLDの今日の為替レートは、6.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.31の安値と37.31の高値で取引されました。
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gasダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOLD News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- KOLD Can Be Leveraged During Short-Term Volatility (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- BOIL And KOLD: Trading Natural Gas With Leveraged ETF Products (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
1日のレンジ
35.31 37.31
1年のレンジ
16.20 84.00
- 以前の終値
- 34.99
- 始値
- 35.43
- 買値
- 37.21
- 買値
- 37.51
- 安値
- 35.31
- 高値
- 37.31
- 出来高
- 5.404 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 81.96%
- 1年の変化
- -33.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K