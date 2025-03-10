クォートセクション
通貨 / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

37.21 USD 2.22 (6.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KOLDの今日の為替レートは、6.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.31の安値と37.31の高値で取引されました。

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gasダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.31 37.31
1年のレンジ
16.20 84.00
以前の終値
34.99
始値
35.43
買値
37.21
買値
37.51
安値
35.31
高値
37.31
出来高
5.404 K
1日の変化
6.34%
1ヶ月の変化
1.95%
6ヶ月の変化
81.96%
1年の変化
-33.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K