货币 / KOLD
KOLD: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
33.92 USD 0.41 (1.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KOLD汇率已更改-1.19%。当日，交易品种以低点33.30和高点34.12进行交易。
关注ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOLD新闻
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- KOLD Can Be Leveraged During Short-Term Volatility (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- BOIL And KOLD: Trading Natural Gas With Leveraged ETF Products (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
日范围
33.30 34.12
年范围
16.20 84.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.33
- 开盘价
- 33.66
- 卖价
- 33.92
- 买价
- 34.22
- 最低价
- 33.30
- 最高价
- 34.12
- 交易量
- 1.611 K
- 日变化
- -1.19%
- 月变化
- -7.07%
- 6个月变化
- 65.87%
- 年变化
- -39.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值