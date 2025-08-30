Moedas / KLAC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KLAC: KLA Corporation
989.87 USD 0.70 (0.07%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KLAC para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 976.27 e o mais alto foi 1000.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KLA Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLAC Notícias
- Chipmakers rally as Nvidia invests $5B in Intel, sector sees broad gains
- ASML Stock Rises As Semiconductor Equipment Group Rallies
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Ações da KLA Corporation atingem máxima histórica de US$ 959,33
- KLA Corporation stock hits all-time high at $959.33
- Top Funds Etched This Long-Term In Their Brains. Then This Happened.
- Why KLA (KLAC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Broadcom's $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Can Advanced Packaging Boost Systems Sales at Lam Research in FY26?
- Lam Research stock gains as Stifel notes hyperscaler forecast improvements
- ASML Aims 60B Euros in Sales by 2030: Can High NA Tools Lead the Way?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- KLA: Decreased China Reliance Is Coming At A Cost (NASDAQ:KLAC)
- KLA Corporation (KLAC) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up 26% in 6 Months: Hold or Book Profits?
- AMD most under-owned chip stock despite sales growth outlook
- NVDA: Nvidia Sparks Chip Stocks Sell-Off on Supply Concerns
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Lam Research: Driving AI-Led Growth With Innovation And Resilient China Momentum (LRCX)
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Barclays flags U.S. economy at ‘stall speed,’ recession odds near 50%
- US makes it harder for SK Hynix, Samsung to make chips in China
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
Faixa diária
976.27 1000.00
Faixa anual
551.33 1002.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 990.57
- Open
- 990.38
- Bid
- 989.87
- Ask
- 990.17
- Low
- 976.27
- High
- 1000.00
- Volume
- 1.275 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 46.32%
- Mudança anual
- 27.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh