Currencies / KLAC
KLAC: KLA Corporation
984.88 USD 4.03 (0.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KLAC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 975.51 and at a high of 1002.04.
Follow KLA Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLAC News
Daily Range
975.51 1002.04
Year Range
551.33 1002.04
- Previous Close
- 988.91
- Open
- 993.50
- Bid
- 984.88
- Ask
- 985.18
- Low
- 975.51
- High
- 1002.04
- Volume
- 644
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 16.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.59%
- Year Change
- 26.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%