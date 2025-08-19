CotaçõesSeções
KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc

172.85 USD 0.78 (0.45%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do KEYS para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 171.27 e o mais alto foi 175.09.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Keysight Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
171.27 175.09
Faixa anual
121.43 186.20
Fechamento anterior
172.07
Open
172.25
Bid
172.85
Ask
173.15
Low
171.27
High
175.09
Volume
1.518 K
Mudança diária
0.45%
Mudança mensal
7.13%
Mudança de 6 meses
15.91%
Mudança anual
9.42%
