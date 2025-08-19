Moedas / KEYS
KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc
172.85 USD 0.78 (0.45%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KEYS para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 171.27 e o mais alto foi 175.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Keysight Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
171.27 175.09
Faixa anual
121.43 186.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 172.07
- Open
- 172.25
- Bid
- 172.85
- Ask
- 173.15
- Low
- 171.27
- High
- 175.09
- Volume
- 1.518 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.91%
- Mudança anual
- 9.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh