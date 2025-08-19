通貨 / KEYS
KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc
177.21 USD 4.36 (2.52%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KEYSの今日の為替レートは、2.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり173.55の安値と177.95の高値で取引されました。
Keysight Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KEYS News
- Keysight (KEYS) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Keysight a Decade Ago
- キーサイトとスパイレント、買収期限を2025年10月27日まで延長
- Keysight and Spirent extend acquisition deadline to October 27
- キーサイト・スパイレント買収、中国当局の最終承認待ち
- Keysight-Spirent deal awaits final Chinese regulatory approval
- Synopsys: Hurt By Design Issues (NASDAQ:SNPS)
- Keysight unveils millimeter-wave frequency extenders for sub-THz testing
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Presents at Goldman Sachs
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Deciphering Keysight (KEYS) International Revenue Trends
- Here's Why Keysight (KEYS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Keysight Technologies at Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Technology Conference: Growth Amid Challenges
- Keysight Completes First PSA Certified Level 4 Security Evaluation
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Keysight Technologies After Q3 Earnings - Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS)
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Is Tumbling: What's Going On? - Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS)
- Keysight's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Keysight Technologies: Fluid In Acquisitions (NYSE:KEYS)
- Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KEYS)
- Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Keysight Q3 Revenue Jumps on AI Demand
- Earnings call transcript: Keysight Technologies beats Q3 2025 expectations
1日のレンジ
173.55 177.95
1年のレンジ
121.43 186.20
- 以前の終値
- 172.85
- 始値
- 173.55
- 買値
- 177.21
- 買値
- 177.51
- 安値
- 173.55
- 高値
- 177.95
- 出来高
- 1.496 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.84%
- 1年の変化
- 12.18%
