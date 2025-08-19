クォートセクション
KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc

177.21 USD 4.36 (2.52%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KEYSの今日の為替レートは、2.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり173.55の安値と177.95の高値で取引されました。

Keysight Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
173.55 177.95
1年のレンジ
121.43 186.20
以前の終値
172.85
始値
173.55
買値
177.21
買値
177.51
安値
173.55
高値
177.95
出来高
1.496 K
1日の変化
2.52%
1ヶ月の変化
9.83%
6ヶ月の変化
18.84%
1年の変化
12.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K