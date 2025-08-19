Currencies / KEYS
KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc
171.94 USD 0.06 (0.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KEYS exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.07 and at a high of 172.35.
Follow Keysight Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEYS on the Community Forum
Daily Range
171.07 172.35
Year Range
121.43 186.20
- Previous Close
- 171.88
- Open
- 172.02
- Bid
- 171.94
- Ask
- 172.24
- Low
- 171.07
- High
- 172.35
- Volume
- 612
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 6.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.30%
- Year Change
- 8.84%
