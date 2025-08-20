QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KEYS
Tornare a Azioni

KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc

178.14 USD 0.93 (0.52%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KEYS ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 175.44 e ad un massimo di 179.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Keysight Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KEYS News

KEYS on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per KEYS

Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
KaiTakCorp Profit Loss Meter
Kai Tak Corporation
Indicatori
Profit Loss Meter   For the serious trader this fun easy to use indicator allows you to measure Profit and Loss of current, closed or future trades on your forex account chart. It measures Currency Pairs And Indices plus estimates margin levels at the trade close point. The Profit/Loss indicator is based on MT5 native Crosshair instrument. TO ACTIVATED USE "HOT KEYS" ctrl+f just as you would for activating the Crosshair. left click and hold then drag in the direction in which you would like to m
Sync Link MultiTimeframe Charts
Hiren Parekh
Indicatori
If You Are Discretionary Trader This Tool Is A Must Chart Switcher ------> Linking Multi-Time Frame Charts / Syncing Indicators And Drawings. Main USP Of This Indicator: Is Opening Multi-Time Frame Multiple Charts {Up To 10 Charts} Of A Symbol With Just 1 Click. You Do not Have To Save Any Template As It has Been Save Auto When You Click Same Symbol Or Move To Another Symbol.   It Is Divided Into 2 Parts: 1}  COMMON MODE  and 2}  SYMBOL MODE   1} COMMON MODE: Under This Mode, You Can Sync Commo
LENA Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
LENA Scalp Con tecnologia avanzata di stop-loss utilizzando intelligenza artificiale, Lena Expert Advisor offre un'esperienza di trading innovativa. Il robot di Lena evita livelli elevati di stop-loss, Martingale e trading a griglia. Invece, utilizza un sistema di stop-loss dinamico che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato. L'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale aiuta a identificare opportunità chiave nel mercato, allineandosi alla sua strategia progettata con cura. Questa soluzione di
Intervallo Giornaliero
175.44 179.49
Intervallo Annuale
121.43 186.20
Chiusura Precedente
177.21
Apertura
177.62
Bid
178.14
Ask
178.44
Minimo
175.44
Massimo
179.49
Volume
3.337 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.52%
Variazione Mensile
10.41%
Variazione Semestrale
19.46%
Variazione Annuale
12.77%
20 settembre, sabato