KEYS: Keysight Technologies Inc
178.14 USD 0.93 (0.52%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KEYS ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 175.44 e ad un massimo di 179.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Keysight Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KEYS News
- Il vicepresidente di Keysight Technologies Poole vende azioni per $24.645
- Il dirigente di Keysight Technologies vende azioni per 347.960 dollari
- SVP di Keysight Technologies Estrada vende azioni per 347.000 dollari
- Keysight (KEYS) Up 9.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Keysight a Decade Ago
- Keysight e Spirent prorogano la scadenza dell’acquisizione al 27 ottobre
- Accordo Keysight-Spirent in attesa dell’approvazione finale dalle autorità cinesi
- Synopsys: Hurt By Design Issues (NASDAQ:SNPS)
- Keysight unveils millimeter-wave frequency extenders for sub-THz testing
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Presents at Goldman Sachs
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Deciphering Keysight (KEYS) International Revenue Trends
- Here's Why Keysight (KEYS) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Keysight Technologies at Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Technology Conference: Growth Amid Challenges
- Keysight Completes First PSA Certified Level 4 Security Evaluation
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Keysight Technologies After Q3 Earnings - Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS)
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Is Tumbling: What's Going On? - Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
175.44 179.49
Intervallo Annuale
121.43 186.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 177.21
- Apertura
- 177.62
- Bid
- 178.14
- Ask
- 178.44
- Minimo
- 175.44
- Massimo
- 179.49
- Volume
- 3.337 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.77%
20 settembre, sabato