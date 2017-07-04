USING FOUR ARROW KEYS AND CLICK ON CHART TO PLACE BUY OR SELL ORDER ONLY

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#define KEY_LEFT           37 
#define KEY_UP             38 
#define KEY_RIGHT          39 
#define KEY_DOWN           40 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
   Comment("PRESS ' UP ARROW '   TO DISPLAY BOTH ORDERS"+
           " "+"\nPRESS ' DOWN ARROW ' TO CLOSE BOTH ORDERS"
           " "+"\nPRESS ' LEFT ARROW ' TO CLOSE BUY AND PLACE NEW BUY ORDERS"
           " "+"\nPRESS ' RIGHT ARROW ' TO CLOSE SELL AND PLACE NEW SELL ORDERS"
           " "+"\nMOUSE CLICK ON CHART TO PLACE BUY OR SELL ORDER"

           );

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



bool Points;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)

  {

   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {

      int result_message=MessageBox("BUY ORDER TO BE PLACED PRESS YES ELSE PRESS NO FOR SELL ORDER ?","Warning",MB_YESNOCANCEL);

      if(result_message==IDYES)
        {
         if(OrdersTotal()<2)
           {
            Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
            OrderPrint();
            GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
           }

        }

      if(result_message==IDNO)
        {
         if(OrdersTotal()<2)
           {
            Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
            OrderPrint();
            GlobalVariableSet("SELL VOLUME",OrderLots());
           }
        }
      if(OrdersTotal()>=2 && result_message!=IDCANCEL)
        {
         MessageBox("NOT POSSIBLE TO PLACE ORDER THERE IS 2 OR MORE ORDERS PRESENT");
        }
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {

      if(lparam==KEY_UP)
        {
         BOTH_ORDERS_EXECUTED();
        }
      if(lparam==KEY_DOWN)
        {
         CLOSE_ALL_RECORDS();
        }


      if(lparam==KEY_LEFT)
        {
         BUY_CLOSE_THEN_NEW_BUY();

        }
      if(lparam==KEY_RIGHT)
        {
         SELL_CLOSE_THEN_SELL();
        }

     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BOTH_ORDERS_EXECUTED()
  {
   if(OrdersTotal()==0)
     {
      GlobalVariableSet(AccountNumber(),AccountBalance()+10);
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("SELL VOLUME",OrderLots());
     }
   if(OrdersTotal()>0)
     {MessageBox("WILL NOT EXECUTE THERE IS "+OrdersTotal()+"  RECORD");}

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  CLOSE_ALL_RECORDS()
  {
   if(AccountProfit()>0)
     {
      Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
      int TN1=OrderTicket();
      Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
      int TN2=OrderTicket();
      Points=OrderCloseBy(TN1,TN2,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
   if(AccountProfit()<0)
     {MessageBox("NOT SATISFIED");}

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BUY_CLOSE_THEN_NEW_BUY()
  {
   double BV;

   Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      BV=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,BV-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
//----------------------------------------------     
   Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      BV=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,BV-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

     }
   if(OrderProfit()<10)
     {MessageBox("CONDITION NOT MET FOR BUY ORDER");}
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SELL_CLOSE_THEN_SELL()
  {
   double VS;

   Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      VS=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,VS-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
   Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      VS=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,VS-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
   MessageBox("CONDITION NOT MET FOR SELL ORDER");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SCREEN SHOOTS
#define KEY_LEFT           37 
#define KEY_UP             38 
#define KEY_RIGHT          39 
#define KEY_DOWN           40 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
   Comment("PRESS ' UP ARROW '   TO DISPLAY BOTH ORDERS"+
           " "+"\nPRESS ' DOWN ARROW ' TO CLOSE BOTH ORDERS"
           " "+"\nPRESS ' LEFT ARROW ' TO CLOSE BUY AND PLACE NEW BUY ORDERS"
           " "+"\nPRESS ' RIGHT ARROW ' TO CLOSE SELL AND PLACE NEW SELL ORDERS"
           " "+"\nMOUSE CLICK ON CHART TO PLACE BUY OR SELL ORDER"

           );

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



bool Points;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)

  {

   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {

      int result_message=MessageBox("BUY ORDER TO BE PLACED PRESS YES ELSE PRESS NO FOR SELL ORDER ?","Warning",MB_YESNOCANCEL);

      if(result_message==IDYES)
        {
         if(OrdersTotal()<2)
           {
            Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
            OrderPrint();
            GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
           }

        }

      if(result_message==IDNO)
        {
         if(OrdersTotal()<2)
           {
            Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
            OrderPrint();
            GlobalVariableSet("SELL VOLUME",OrderLots());
           }
        }
      if(OrdersTotal()>=2 && result_message!=IDCANCEL)
        {
         MessageBox("NOT POSSIBLE TO PLACE ORDER THERE IS 2 OR MORE ORDERS PRESENT");
        }
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {

      if(lparam==KEY_UP)
        {
         BOTH_ORDERS_EXECUTED();
        }
      if(lparam==KEY_DOWN)
        {
         CLOSE_ALL_RECORDS();
        }


      if(lparam==KEY_LEFT)
        {
         BUY_CLOSE_THEN_NEW_BUY();

        }
      if(lparam==KEY_RIGHT)
        {
         SELL_CLOSE_THEN_SELL();
        }

     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BOTH_ORDERS_EXECUTED()
  {
   if(OrdersTotal()==0)
     {
      GlobalVariableSet(AccountNumber(),AccountBalance()+10);
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("SELL VOLUME",OrderLots());
     }
   if(OrdersTotal()>0)
     {MessageBox("WILL NOT EXECUTE THERE IS "+OrdersTotal()+"  RECORD");}

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  CLOSE_ALL_RECORDS()
  {
   if(AccountProfit()>0)
     {
      Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
      int TN1=OrderTicket();
      Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
      int TN2=OrderTicket();
      Points=OrderCloseBy(TN1,TN2,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
   if(AccountProfit()<0)
     {MessageBox("NOT SATISFIED");}

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BUY_CLOSE_THEN_NEW_BUY()
  {
   double BV;

   Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      BV=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,BV-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
//----------------------------------------------     
   Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      BV=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,BV-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

     }
   if(OrderProfit()<10)
     {MessageBox("CONDITION NOT MET FOR BUY ORDER");}
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SELL_CLOSE_THEN_SELL()
  {
   double VS;

   Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      VS=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,VS-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
   Points=OrderSelect(1,SELECT_BY_POS);
   if(OrderProfit()>=10 && OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      VS=OrderLots();
      Points=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),3,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();

      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,VS-0.01,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
     }
   MessageBox("CONDITION NOT MET FOR SELL ORDER");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Files:
MQL_4_STEPS.txt  7 kb
IMAGE.png  94 kb
 

Hello,

Something doesn't look right here.

void BOTH_ORDERS_EXECUTED()
  {
   if(OrdersTotal()==0)
     {
      GlobalVariableSet(AccountNumber(),AccountBalance()+10);
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),1,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO SELL",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("SELL VOLUME",OrderLots());
     }
   if(OrdersTotal()>0)
     {MessageBox("WILL NOT EXECUTE THERE IS "+OrdersTotal()+"  RECORD");}

  }

 I think Points needs to be (int Points;) not bool. 

     GlobalVariableSet(AccountNumber(),AccountBalance()+10);

I haven't used GlobalVariableSet before. I usually do this.

I not sure what +10 is meant to do, but if works so be it.

      double    Acc = AccountBalance();
      int AccNum = (AccountNumber());
 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello,

Something doesn't look right here.

 I think Points needs to be (int Points;) not bool.

I haven't used GlobalVariableSet before. I usually do this.

I not sure what +10 is meant to do, but if works so be it.

 
JAMPART:
+10 here I mean when equity goes more than the initial investment by 10 then close transactions if a person more than a account for that purpose. I didn't do the second part. You can gusset what it could be. 
  
Points=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS);
:
   if(OrdersTotal()==0){
      :
      Points=OrderSend(Symbol(),0,0.1,OrderOpenPrice(),3,0,0,"AUTO BUY",0,0,clrNONE);
      OrderPrint();
      GlobalVariableSet("BUY VOLUME",OrderLots());
  2. Using OrdersTotal directly and/or no Magic number filtering on your OrderSelect loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.) Symbol Doesn't equal Ordersymbol when another currency is added to another seperate chart . - MQL4 forum
  3. You can not use any Trade Functions until you select an order.
  4. See also my GUI: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5
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