Moedas / JSMD
JSMD: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

86.48 USD 0.41 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do JSMD para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 86.00 e o mais alto foi 87.12.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
86.00 87.12
Faixa anual
60.98 87.12
Fechamento anterior
86.89
Open
87.12
Bid
86.48
Ask
86.78
Low
86.00
High
87.12
Volume
53
Mudança diária
-0.47%
Mudança mensal
6.33%
Mudança de 6 meses
24.31%
Mudança anual
19.99%
21 setembro, domingo