JSMD: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

86.48 USD 0.41 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JSMD exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.00 and at a high of 87.12.

Follow Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
86.00 87.12
Year Range
60.98 87.12
Previous Close
86.89
Open
87.12
Bid
86.48
Ask
86.78
Low
86.00
High
87.12
Volume
53
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
6.33%
6 Months Change
24.31%
Year Change
19.99%
