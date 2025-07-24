Moedas / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
69.97 USD 3.43 (5.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JEF para hoje mudou para 5.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.24 e o mais alto foi 70.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Jefferies Financial Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
68.24 70.50
Faixa anual
39.28 82.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.54
- Open
- 68.75
- Bid
- 69.97
- Ask
- 70.27
- Low
- 68.24
- High
- 70.50
- Volume
- 1.508 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.42%
- Mudança anual
- 13.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh