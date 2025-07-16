货币 / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
66.36 USD 0.56 (0.84%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JEF汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点65.98和高点67.49进行交易。
关注Jefferies Financial Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEF新闻
- Jefferies Stock: Positioned For A Cyclical Recovery (NYSE:JEF)
- Figure (FIGR) Debuts on Nasdaq with $787M IPO After Circle’s Success - TipRanks.com
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Jefferies (JEF): Will It Gain?
- Figure Technology Solutions raises IPO plans to 31.5M shares at $20-$22/sh
- Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- Analyst Forecasts $25 Billion of Annual Sales for Eli Lilly’s (LLY) New Weight-Loss Pill - TipRanks.com
- Cafe chain Black Rock Coffee Bar targets $861 million valuation in US IPO
- Apollo-backed Phoenix Education Partners files for US IPO
- This old-school retailer doesn’t do earnings calls, and its stock has still beaten Nvidia’s
- Jefferies (JEF) Raises S&P 500 Target to 6,600, Citing ‘Resilient Earnings’ - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 price target lifted at Jefferies on strong earnings season
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Jefferies tells top bankers to collaborate for bigger bonuses - report
- Blockchain lender Figure Technology makes US IPO filing public
- Black Rock Coffee Bar makes US IPO filing public
- Galaxy Secures $1.4 Billion to Supercharge Helios Data Center for AI and HPC - TipRanks.com
- Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Company Upsizes IPO, Targets Nearly $5 Billion Valuation - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Analysts Reaffirm Buy Ratings on Eli Lilly After Stock Suffers Worst Decline Since 2008 - TipRanks.com
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Opinion: 3 reasons why the stock market is on the brink of losing 5%-10% — and what to do now
- Jefferies (JEF) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RJF Falls as Q3 Earnings Lag on Legal Reserve, IB & Trading Stay Solid
- Morgan Stanley Beats Q2 Earnings on Robust Trading, IB Remains Subdued
日范围
65.98 67.49
年范围
39.28 82.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.92
- 开盘价
- 67.25
- 卖价
- 66.36
- 买价
- 66.66
- 最低价
- 65.98
- 最高价
- 67.49
- 交易量
- 2.448 K
- 日变化
- -0.84%
- 月变化
- 4.11%
- 6个月变化
- 24.64%
- 年变化
- 7.71%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值