クォートセクション
通貨 / JEF
株に戻る

JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc

70.35 USD 3.81 (5.73%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JEFの今日の為替レートは、5.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.24の安値と70.62の高値で取引されました。

Jefferies Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JEF News

1日のレンジ
68.24 70.62
1年のレンジ
39.28 82.68
以前の終値
66.54
始値
68.75
買値
70.35
買値
70.65
安値
68.24
高値
70.62
出来高
7.542 K
1日の変化
5.73%
1ヶ月の変化
10.37%
6ヶ月の変化
32.14%
1年の変化
14.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K