通貨 / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
70.35 USD 3.81 (5.73%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JEFの今日の為替レートは、5.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.24の安値と70.62の高値で取引されました。
Jefferies Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JEF News
- NY株式：NYダウは124ドル高、ハイテクが支援
- 三井住友、ジェフリーズへの出資比率引き上げと日本での合弁事業を検討 - Bloomberg
- Sumitomo Mitsui eyes larger stake in Jefferies, talks Japan JV - Bloomberg
- Jefferies Stock: Positioned For A Cyclical Recovery (NYSE:JEF)
- Figure (FIGR) Debuts on Nasdaq with $787M IPO After Circle’s Success - TipRanks.com
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Jefferies (JEF): Will It Gain?
- Figure Technology Solutions raises IPO plans to 31.5M shares at $20-$22/sh
- Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- Analyst Forecasts $25 Billion of Annual Sales for Eli Lilly’s (LLY) New Weight-Loss Pill - TipRanks.com
- Cafe chain Black Rock Coffee Bar targets $861 million valuation in US IPO
- Apollo-backed Phoenix Education Partners files for US IPO
- This old-school retailer doesn’t do earnings calls, and its stock has still beaten Nvidia’s
- Jefferies (JEF) Raises S&P 500 Target to 6,600, Citing ‘Resilient Earnings’ - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 price target lifted at Jefferies on strong earnings season
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Jefferies tells top bankers to collaborate for bigger bonuses - report
- Blockchain lender Figure Technology makes US IPO filing public
- Black Rock Coffee Bar makes US IPO filing public
- Galaxy Secures $1.4 Billion to Supercharge Helios Data Center for AI and HPC - TipRanks.com
- Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Company Upsizes IPO, Targets Nearly $5 Billion Valuation - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Analysts Reaffirm Buy Ratings on Eli Lilly After Stock Suffers Worst Decline Since 2008 - TipRanks.com
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Opinion: 3 reasons why the stock market is on the brink of losing 5%-10% — and what to do now
1日のレンジ
68.24 70.62
1年のレンジ
39.28 82.68
- 以前の終値
- 66.54
- 始値
- 68.75
- 買値
- 70.35
- 買値
- 70.65
- 安値
- 68.24
- 高値
- 70.62
- 出来高
- 7.542 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.14%
- 1年の変化
- 14.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K