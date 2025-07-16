Divisas / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
66.54 USD 0.18 (0.27%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JEF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 67.88.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jefferies Financial Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
JEF News
Rango diario
65.44 67.88
Rango anual
39.28 82.68
- Cierres anteriores
- 66.36
- Open
- 66.53
- Bid
- 66.54
- Ask
- 66.84
- Low
- 65.44
- High
- 67.88
- Volumen
- 5.585 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.98%
- Cambio anual
- 8.00%
