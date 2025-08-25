통화 / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
69.50 USD 0.85 (1.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JEF 환율이 오늘 -1.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.94이고 고가는 71.01이었습니다.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
JEF News
- Jefferies Gains on SMFG's Plan to Deepen Stake & Partnership
- Jefferies (JEF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Jefferies (JEF) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- 스미토모 미쯔이, 제프리스 지분 20%로 확대…협력 강화
- Japan’s SMBC raises stake in Jefferies to about 20%
- Sumitomo Mitsui to boost Jefferies stake to 20% in expanded alliance
- 제프리스, 스미토모 미쯔이 금융과 파트너십 강화 - 보고서
- Jefferies and Sumitomo Mitsui deepen partnership with stake increase - report
- Exclusive | Jefferies Deepens Ties With Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui
- 스미모토 미쯔이, 제프리스 지분 확대 및 일본 합작회사 논의
- Sumitomo Mitsui eyes larger stake in Jefferies, talks Japan JV - Bloomberg
- Wall Street Shake-Up? Japan's SMFG Eyes Bigger Slice of Jefferies in $677M Power Move
- Jefferies Stock: Positioned For A Cyclical Recovery (NYSE:JEF)
- Figure (FIGR) Debuts on Nasdaq with $787M IPO After Circle’s Success - TipRanks.com
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Jefferies (JEF): Will It Gain?
- Figure Technology Solutions raises IPO plans to 31.5M shares at $20-$22/sh
- Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Is Trending Overnight: Here's Why - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- Analyst Forecasts $25 Billion of Annual Sales for Eli Lilly’s (LLY) New Weight-Loss Pill - TipRanks.com
- Cafe chain Black Rock Coffee Bar targets $861 million valuation in US IPO
- Apollo-backed Phoenix Education Partners files for US IPO
- This old-school retailer doesn’t do earnings calls, and its stock has still beaten Nvidia’s
- Jefferies (JEF) Raises S&P 500 Target to 6,600, Citing ‘Resilient Earnings’ - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 price target lifted at Jefferies on strong earnings season
일일 변동 비율
68.94 71.01
년간 변동
39.28 82.68
- 이전 종가
- 70.35
- 시가
- 71.01
- Bid
- 69.50
- Ask
- 69.80
- 저가
- 68.94
- 고가
- 71.01
- 볼륨
- 3.735 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.21%
- 월 변동
- 9.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.81%
