Currencies / JEF
JEF: Jefferies Financial Group Inc
66.20 USD 0.72 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JEF exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.98 and at a high of 67.49.
Follow Jefferies Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JEF News
Daily Range
65.98 67.49
Year Range
39.28 82.68
- Previous Close
- 66.92
- Open
- 67.25
- Bid
- 66.20
- Ask
- 66.50
- Low
- 65.98
- High
- 67.49
- Volume
- 1.032 K
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- 3.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.34%
- Year Change
- 7.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%