IWD: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
203.11 USD 1.05 (0.52%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWD para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 202.13 e o mais alto foi 203.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IWD Notícias
Faixa diária
202.13 203.56
Faixa anual
163.22 204.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 202.06
- Open
- 202.45
- Bid
- 203.11
- Ask
- 203.41
- Low
- 202.13
- High
- 203.56
- Volume
- 2.256 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.33%
- Mudança anual
- 7.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh