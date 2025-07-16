QuotesSections
IWD: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

201.47 USD 1.08 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWD exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.94 and at a high of 202.10.

Daily Range
200.94 202.10
Year Range
163.22 204.01
Previous Close
202.55
Open
201.95
Bid
201.47
Ask
201.77
Low
200.94
High
202.10
Volume
2.106 K
Daily Change
-0.53%
Month Change
0.68%
6 Months Change
7.46%
Year Change
6.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev