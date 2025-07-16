Currencies / IWD
IWD: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
201.47 USD 1.08 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IWD exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.94 and at a high of 202.10.
Follow iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
200.94 202.10
Year Range
163.22 204.01
- Previous Close
- 202.55
- Open
- 201.95
- Bid
- 201.47
- Ask
- 201.77
- Low
- 200.94
- High
- 202.10
- Volume
- 2.106 K
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.46%
- Year Change
- 6.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev