IWD: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

202.41 USD 0.70 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IWD ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 202.11 e ad un massimo di 203.41.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
202.11 203.41
Intervallo Annuale
163.22 204.01
Chiusura Precedente
203.11
Apertura
203.26
Bid
202.41
Ask
202.71
Minimo
202.11
Massimo
203.41
Volume
3.071 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
1.15%
Variazione Semestrale
7.96%
Variazione Annuale
6.76%
21 settembre, domenica