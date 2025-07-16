Valute / IWD
IWD: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
202.41 USD 0.70 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IWD ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 202.11 e ad un massimo di 203.41.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IWD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
202.11 203.41
Intervallo Annuale
163.22 204.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 203.11
- Apertura
- 203.26
- Bid
- 202.41
- Ask
- 202.71
- Minimo
- 202.11
- Massimo
- 203.41
- Volume
- 3.071 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.76%
21 settembre, domenica