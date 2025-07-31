Moedas / IP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IP: International Paper Company
47.08 USD 0.14 (0.30%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IP para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.74 e o mais alto foi 47.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas International Paper Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IP Notícias
- UBS inicia cobertura da Smurfit WestRock com "compra" e preço-alvo de US$ 60
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBS inicia cobertura da Smurfit Westrock com recomendação de compra, vê recuperação subvalorizada
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Why I’m Buying International Paper Despite Its Premium Valuation (NYSE:IP)
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Slides for Fifth Day Ahead of Powell Speech
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers unit for $1.5 billion
- International Paper to close two Georgia containerboard mills
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers business for $1.5 billion
- International Paper sells Global Cellulose Fibers business
- AIP to acquire International Paper’s cellulose fibers business
- International Paper stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on cost savings
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? - International Paper (NYSE:IP), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- JPM downgrades International Paper, says investor hopes for 2027 look too high
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- JPMorgan downgrades International Paper stock rating to Neutral on earnings miss
- Intl Paper (IP) Q2 Revenue Up 45%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Earnings call transcript: International Paper Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock drops
Faixa diária
46.74 47.55
Faixa anual
43.27 60.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.94
- Open
- 47.26
- Bid
- 47.08
- Ask
- 47.38
- Low
- 46.74
- High
- 47.55
- Volume
- 677
- Mudança diária
- 0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.80%
- Mudança anual
- -3.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh