通貨 / IP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IP: International Paper Company
47.11 USD 0.17 (0.36%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.74の安値と47.62の高値で取引されました。
International Paper Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IP News
- サーブ、インターナショナル・ペーパーのSVP、約41万ドル相当の株式を売却
- UBSがスマーフィット・ウェストロックを「買い」で開始、4億ドルの成長可能性で目標価格60ドルを設定
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBSがスマーフィット・ウェストロック株を「買い」で開始、過小評価された再建機会と評価
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Why I’m Buying International Paper Despite Its Premium Valuation (NYSE:IP)
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Slides for Fifth Day Ahead of Powell Speech
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers unit for $1.5 billion
- International Paper to close two Georgia containerboard mills
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers business for $1.5 billion
- International Paper sells Global Cellulose Fibers business
- AIP to acquire International Paper’s cellulose fibers business
- International Paper stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on cost savings
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? - International Paper (NYSE:IP), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- JPM downgrades International Paper, says investor hopes for 2027 look too high
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- JPMorgan downgrades International Paper stock rating to Neutral on earnings miss
- Intl Paper (IP) Q2 Revenue Up 45%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
1日のレンジ
46.74 47.62
1年のレンジ
43.27 60.36
- 以前の終値
- 46.94
- 始値
- 47.26
- 買値
- 47.11
- 買値
- 47.41
- 安値
- 46.74
- 高値
- 47.62
- 出来高
- 6.541 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.75%
- 1年の変化
- -3.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K