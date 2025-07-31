Valute / IP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IP: International Paper Company
46.42 USD 0.69 (1.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IP ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.91 e ad un massimo di 46.83.
Segui le dinamiche di International Paper Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IP News
- Saab, SVP di International Paper, vende azioni per 409.000 dollari
- UBS avvia copertura di Smurfit WestRock con "buy" e target di $60 su potenziale di crescita di $400 mln
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBS avvia la copertura di Smurfit Westrock con rating Buy, vede sottovalutazione
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Why I’m Buying International Paper Despite Its Premium Valuation (NYSE:IP)
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Slides for Fifth Day Ahead of Powell Speech
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers unit for $1.5 billion
- International Paper to close two Georgia containerboard mills
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers business for $1.5 billion
- International Paper sells Global Cellulose Fibers business
- AIP to acquire International Paper’s cellulose fibers business
- International Paper stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on cost savings
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? - International Paper (NYSE:IP), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- JPM downgrades International Paper, says investor hopes for 2027 look too high
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- JPMorgan downgrades International Paper stock rating to Neutral on earnings miss
- Intl Paper (IP) Q2 Revenue Up 45%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.91 46.83
Intervallo Annuale
43.27 60.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.11
- Apertura
- 46.70
- Bid
- 46.42
- Ask
- 46.72
- Minimo
- 45.91
- Massimo
- 46.83
- Volume
- 6.758 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.84%
20 settembre, sabato