IP: International Paper Company

46.42 USD 0.69 (1.46%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IP ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.91 e ad un massimo di 46.83.

Segui le dinamiche di International Paper Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.91 46.83
Intervallo Annuale
43.27 60.36
Chiusura Precedente
47.11
Apertura
46.70
Bid
46.42
Ask
46.72
Minimo
45.91
Massimo
46.83
Volume
6.758 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.46%
Variazione Mensile
-4.88%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.04%
Variazione Annuale
-4.84%
20 settembre, sabato