Currencies / IP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IP: International Paper Company
45.68 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IP exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.22 and at a high of 45.85.
Follow International Paper Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IP News
- UBS starts Smurfit WestRock at “buy,” sees $60 target on $400 mln growth potential
- UBS initiates Smurfit Westrock stock with Buy rating, sees undervalued turnaround
- Why I’m Buying International Paper Despite Its Premium Valuation (NYSE:IP)
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Slides for Fifth Day Ahead of Powell Speech
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers unit for $1.5 billion
- International Paper to close two Georgia containerboard mills
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers business for $1.5 billion
- International Paper sells Global Cellulose Fibers business
- AIP to acquire International Paper’s cellulose fibers business
- International Paper stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on cost savings
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? - International Paper (NYSE:IP), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- JPM downgrades International Paper, says investor hopes for 2027 look too high
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- JPMorgan downgrades International Paper stock rating to Neutral on earnings miss
- Intl Paper (IP) Q2 Revenue Up 45%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Earnings call transcript: International Paper Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock drops
- Economy Heating Up on PCE for June
- International Paper Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
Daily Range
45.22 45.85
Year Range
43.27 60.36
- Previous Close
- 45.57
- Open
- 45.42
- Bid
- 45.68
- Ask
- 45.98
- Low
- 45.22
- High
- 45.85
- Volume
- 3.590 K
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- -6.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.42%
- Year Change
- -6.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%