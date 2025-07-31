货币 / IP
IP: International Paper Company
46.22 USD 0.65 (1.43%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IP汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点45.22和高点46.27进行交易。
关注International Paper Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IP新闻
- UBS对Smurfit WestRock给予"买入"评级，目标价60美元，看好4亿美元增长潜力
- UBS 以买入评级开始对 Smurfit Westrock 股票的覆盖，认为其低估的转型机会
- Why I’m Buying International Paper Despite Its Premium Valuation (NYSE:IP)
- BofA upgrades Silgan and International Paper, lifts containerboard price forecasts
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- S&P 500 Slides for Fifth Day Ahead of Powell Speech
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers unit for $1.5 billion
- International Paper to close two Georgia containerboard mills
- International Paper to sell cellulose fibers business for $1.5 billion
- International Paper sells Global Cellulose Fibers business
- AIP to acquire International Paper’s cellulose fibers business
- International Paper stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS on cost savings
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? Are Fewer Cardboard Box Shipments an Early Signal of a Demand Dip? - International Paper (NYSE:IP), FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
- JPM downgrades International Paper, says investor hopes for 2027 look too high
- This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), International Paper (NYSE:IP)
- JPMorgan downgrades International Paper stock rating to Neutral on earnings miss
- Intl Paper (IP) Q2 Revenue Up 45%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Earnings call transcript: International Paper Q2 2025 sees earnings miss, stock drops
日范围
45.22 46.27
年范围
43.27 60.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.57
- 开盘价
- 45.42
- 卖价
- 46.22
- 买价
- 46.52
- 最低价
- 45.22
- 最高价
- 46.27
- 交易量
- 9.386 K
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- -5.29%
- 6个月变化
- -13.41%
- 年变化
- -5.25%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值