Moedas / INLX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INLX: Intellinetics Inc
12.50 USD 1.05 (9.17%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INLX para hoje mudou para 9.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.15 e o mais alto foi 12.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intellinetics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INLX Notícias
- Intellinetics (INLX) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Intellinetics Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Intellinetics earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intellinetics repays all debt, plans to focus on growth
- Canadian homebuilder adopts Intellinetics’ utility bill automation system
- Intellinetics secures a record $40 million contract
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
12.15 12.50
Faixa anual
8.74 16.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.45
- Open
- 12.15
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Low
- 12.15
- High
- 12.50
- Volume
- 4
- Mudança diária
- 9.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Mudança anual
- 11.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh