통화 / INLX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
INLX: Intellinetics Inc
12.50 USD 1.05 (9.17%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INLX 환율이 오늘 9.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.15이고 고가는 12.50이었습니다.
Intellinetics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INLX News
- Intellinetics (INLX) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Intellinetics Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Intellinetics earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intellinetics repays all debt, plans to focus on growth
- Canadian homebuilder adopts Intellinetics’ utility bill automation system
- Intellinetics secures a record $40 million contract
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
12.15 12.50
년간 변동
8.74 16.50
- 이전 종가
- 11.45
- 시가
- 12.15
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- 저가
- 12.15
- 고가
- 12.50
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 9.17%
- 월 변동
- 12.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.31%
20 9월, 토요일