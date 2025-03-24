货币 / INLX
INLX: Intellinetics Inc
12.50 USD 1.05 (9.17%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INLX汇率已更改9.17%。当日，交易品种以低点12.15和高点12.50进行交易。
关注Intellinetics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INLX新闻
- Intellinetics (INLX) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Intellinetics Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Intellinetics earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intellinetics repays all debt, plans to focus on growth
- Canadian homebuilder adopts Intellinetics’ utility bill automation system
- Intellinetics secures a record $40 million contract
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
12.15 12.50
年范围
8.74 16.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.45
- 开盘价
- 12.15
- 卖价
- 12.50
- 买价
- 12.80
- 最低价
- 12.15
- 最高价
- 12.50
- 交易量
- 4
- 日变化
- 9.17%
- 月变化
- 12.11%
- 6个月变化
- 0.00%
- 年变化
- 11.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值