INLX: Intellinetics Inc
12.50 USD 1.05 (9.17%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INLX exchange rate has changed by 9.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.15 and at a high of 12.50.
Follow Intellinetics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INLX News
- Intellinetics (INLX) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Intellinetics Q2 2025 reports mixed results
- Intellinetics earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intellinetics repays all debt, plans to focus on growth
- Canadian homebuilder adopts Intellinetics’ utility bill automation system
- Intellinetics secures a record $40 million contract
- Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
12.15 12.50
Year Range
8.74 16.50
- Previous Close
- 11.45
- Open
- 12.15
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Low
- 12.15
- High
- 12.50
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 9.17%
- Month Change
- 12.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 11.31%
