INBK: First Internet Bancorp
24.85 USD 0.75 (3.11%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INBK para hoje mudou para 3.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.46 e o mais alto foi 25.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Internet Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INBK Notícias
- First Internet Bancorp declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,06 por ação
- First Internet Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share
- First Internet Bancorp stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by KBW
- Earnings call transcript: First Internet Bancorp Q2 2025 earnings miss triggers stock drop
- First Internet Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Credit issues persist as EPS drops to $0.02
- First Internet (INBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Internet earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
24.46 25.09
Faixa anual
19.54 43.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.10
- Open
- 24.57
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- Low
- 24.46
- High
- 25.09
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- 3.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.86%
- Mudança anual
- -25.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh