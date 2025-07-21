Currencies / INBK
INBK: First Internet Bancorp
23.86 USD 0.30 (1.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INBK exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.52 and at a high of 24.47.
Follow First Internet Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INBK News
- First Internet Bancorp declares quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share
- First Internet Bancorp stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by KBW
- Earnings call transcript: First Internet Bancorp Q2 2025 earnings miss triggers stock drop
- First Internet Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: Credit issues persist as EPS drops to $0.02
- First Internet (INBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Internet earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
23.52 24.47
Year Range
19.54 43.26
- Previous Close
- 24.16
- Open
- 24.47
- Bid
- 23.86
- Ask
- 24.16
- Low
- 23.52
- High
- 24.47
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- -3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.53%
- Year Change
- -28.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%