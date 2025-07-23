CotationsSections
Devises / INBK
Retour à Actions

INBK: First Internet Bancorp

24.14 USD 1.11 (4.40%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de INBK a changé de -4.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.02 et à un maximum de 25.25.

Suivez la dynamique First Internet Bancorp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INBK Nouvelles

Range quotidien
24.02 25.25
Range Annuel
19.54 43.26
Clôture Précédente
25.25
Ouverture
25.25
Bid
24.14
Ask
24.44
Plus Bas
24.02
Plus Haut
25.25
Volume
130
Changement quotidien
-4.40%
Changement Mensuel
-2.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
-10.49%
Changement Annuel
-27.72%
20 septembre, samedi