INBK: First Internet Bancorp
24.14 USD 1.11 (4.40%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INBK a changé de -4.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.02 et à un maximum de 25.25.
Suivez la dynamique First Internet Bancorp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
24.02 25.25
Range Annuel
19.54 43.26
- Clôture Précédente
- 25.25
- Ouverture
- 25.25
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- Plus Bas
- 24.02
- Plus Haut
- 25.25
- Volume
- 130
- Changement quotidien
- -4.40%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.49%
- Changement Annuel
- -27.72%
20 septembre, samedi