INBK: First Internet Bancorp
24.14 USD 1.11 (4.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INBK ha avuto una variazione del -4.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.02 e ad un massimo di 25.25.
Segui le dinamiche di First Internet Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.02 25.25
Intervallo Annuale
19.54 43.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.25
- Apertura
- 25.25
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- Minimo
- 24.02
- Massimo
- 25.25
- Volume
- 130
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.72%
21 settembre, domenica