QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INBK
Tornare a Azioni

INBK: First Internet Bancorp

24.14 USD 1.11 (4.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INBK ha avuto una variazione del -4.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.02 e ad un massimo di 25.25.

Segui le dinamiche di First Internet Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INBK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.02 25.25
Intervallo Annuale
19.54 43.26
Chiusura Precedente
25.25
Apertura
25.25
Bid
24.14
Ask
24.44
Minimo
24.02
Massimo
25.25
Volume
130
Variazione giornaliera
-4.40%
Variazione Mensile
-2.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.49%
Variazione Annuale
-27.72%
21 settembre, domenica