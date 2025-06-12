Moedas / IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
65.82 USD 0.16 (0.24%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IEMG para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.45 e o mais alto foi 65.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
65.45 65.88
Faixa anual
47.29 66.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.98
- Open
- 65.65
- Bid
- 65.82
- Ask
- 66.12
- Low
- 65.45
- High
- 65.88
- Volume
- 7.681 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.78%
- Mudança anual
- 14.01%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh