Valute / IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
65.70 USD 0.12 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IEMG ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.59 e ad un massimo di 65.85.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IEMG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.59 65.85
Intervallo Annuale
47.29 66.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.82
- Apertura
- 65.73
- Bid
- 65.70
- Ask
- 66.00
- Minimo
- 65.59
- Massimo
- 65.85
- Volume
- 7.030 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.81%
21 settembre, domenica