IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

65.70 USD 0.12 (0.18%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IEMG ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.59 e ad un massimo di 65.85.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.59 65.85
Intervallo Annuale
47.29 66.44
Chiusura Precedente
65.82
Apertura
65.73
Bid
65.70
Ask
66.00
Minimo
65.59
Massimo
65.85
Volume
7.030 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
6.86%
Variazione Semestrale
21.55%
Variazione Annuale
13.81%
21 settembre, domenica