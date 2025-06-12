Divisas / IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
65.98 USD 0.26 (0.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IEMG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
65.65 66.44
Rango anual
47.29 66.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 65.72
- Open
- 66.00
- Bid
- 65.98
- Ask
- 66.28
- Low
- 65.65
- High
- 66.44
- Volumen
- 9.450 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.40%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.07%
- Cambio anual
- 14.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B