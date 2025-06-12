CotizacionesSecciones
IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

65.98 USD 0.26 (0.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IEMG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.44.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de IEMG en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

Rango diario
65.65 66.44
Rango anual
47.29 66.44
Cierres anteriores
65.72
Open
66.00
Bid
65.98
Ask
66.28
Low
65.65
High
66.44
Volumen
9.450 K
Cambio diario
0.40%
Cambio mensual
7.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
22.07%
Cambio anual
14.29%
